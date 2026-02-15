Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], February 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed chambers for advocates at Khatima Civil Court, built at a cost of Rs 1 crore, by cutting the ribbon and lighting the ceremonial lamp on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the advocates and extended his best wishes on the occasion of Mahashivratri and the construction of the new chambers.

Also Read | Kochi Murder-Suicide Case: Man, Daughter Found Dead in Kerala; Autopsy Confirms Repeated S*x Abuse.

He said the new chambers will become an important centre for judicial discussions and legal studies for advocates and will help make judicial work easier and faster. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several important steps are being taken to make the judicial system more transparent. He said the facility will benefit advocates coming from Khatima and nearby areas, as well as the general public.

CM Dhami further stated that the Prime Minister has done historic work by removing outdated and unnecessary laws from the British era and implementing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 in accordance with present-day requirements. He said this is making the judicial system more effective.

Also Read | India AI Impact Expo 2026 To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 16.

According to the statement from the Chief Minister's Office, initiatives such as the e-Courts project, National Judicial Data Grid, fast-track courts, special courts, speedy justice mechanisms for crimes against women and children, online hearings, and digital case management systems have brought revolutionary changes to make the justice delivery system faster and more accessible.

He added that the effective use of technology in courts today has not only saved time but has also made processes more transparent and secure, making the justice process more reliable, scientific, and authentic.

The Chief Minister said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, more than 7,000 courts and around 11,000 residential units have been constructed across the country, which is a major record in itself.

He said that, inspired by the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is making continuous efforts to modernise the judicial system and further strengthen legal education. He added that every sector of Khatima will be developed.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of 20 additional chambers for advocates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)