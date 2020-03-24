Curfew Clamped in Bhopal, Jabalpur Amid Coronavirus Scare

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that curfew will be imposed in Bhopal and Jabalpur from Tuesday.He said people should strictly follow lockdown imposed in 36 districts of the state. "I appeal to people to stay at home for all of us. Emergency and essential services will be available to them," he added.Soon after taking charge as the state's chief minister, Chouhan held a high-level meeting with officials to review preparedness in the wake of COVID-19, after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)