New Delhi, October 17: The Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch successfully executed a targeted operation, resulting in the arrest of 12 cybercriminals and the dismantling of well-organised cyber scam syndicates operating across multiple states. The operation was carried out under the supervision of ACP Anil Sharma, comprising teams led by Inspector Sandeep Singh, Inspector Ashok Kumar, Inspector Shivram, and Inspector Subash. In the first operation, the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi, successfully arrested three accused persons and dismantled a digital arrest fraud module operating from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The case FIR dated July 5, under sections 308/318(4)/319/340 BNS, PS Cyber South, Delhi, was registered for cheating to the tune of Rs 42.49 lakh through an elaborate digital arrest scam. The fraudsters, posing as police officials, falsely accused the elderly victim of involvement in a money laundering case and, through fear and psychological manipulation, induced him to transfer money into multiple mule accounts traced to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, release said. During the course of investigation, a bank lien of Rs 7,08,122 was secured and refunded to the complainant through a court order. Further, sustained technical analysis and surveillance led the investigating team to trace the movement of the accused in Falna, Pali (Rajasthan). Gujarat Cops Bust Cyber Fraud Scam: Cyber Crime Cell Helps Man Who Fell Victim to Scammers Impersonating Police Officer Recover INR 35 Lakh.

Acting swiftly, a team comprising SI Gulshan Kumar, HC Praveen Kumar, and HC Hiten Jayant apprehended Mahendra Kumar Vaishnav (37), the account holder, in whose account Rs 8.49 lakh was credited. His interrogation led to the arrest of his associates Vishal Kumar (25) and Shyam Das (25), who were acting as facilitators, it added. In another significant operation the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi, successfully arrested two accused and unearthed a racket involved in online romance and investment scams in case FIR in May under sections 318(4)/319(2)/61(2)/3(5) BNS, PS Cyber North-West, Delhi, wherein the complainant was defrauded of Rs 40,27,098 through a well-orchestrated cyber scheme.

The accused, posing through social media platforms, lured the complainant with false promises of marriage and high returns in foreign currency trading, eventually inducing the transfer of money into ten different bank accounts used for layering and concealment. During the investigation, an amount of Rs 2,49,000 was refunded to the complainant through court orders. The investigative trail, supported by technical analysis and financial tracking, led to the identification of Devender Kumar, a vegetable supplier from Agra (Uttar Pradesh), who had opened a bank account used for receiving Rs 8 lakh of the cheated funds. Crypto Trading Fraud Racket: Delhi Police Cyber Cell Arrests Key Accused in INR 34 Lakh Pan-India Crypto Investment Fraud.

Acting upon credible inputs and sustained surveillance, a team comprising SI Rakesh Malik, HC Akshay, HC Kapil, HC Bhupender, and HC Vikas, under the able supervision of Inspector Sandeep Singh, carried out a decoy operation near Reliance Petrol Pump, Agra, leading to Devender's arrest. Upon interrogation, Devender Kumar confessed to having provided his account details to Shivam @ Ashu, a known facilitator with a criminal background involving rioting, assault, and attempt to murder cases, in exchange for a commission of Rs 50,000. Subsequent raids and coordination with local Agra Police led to Shivam's arrest, police said.

