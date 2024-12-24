Ranchi, December 24: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees to 53 per cent of basic pay from the existing 50 per cent, effective from July 1 this year, an official said. The dearness relief to pensioners was also increased by 3 percentage points to 53 per cent. The proposal regarding the hike in DA to state government employees and dearness relief to pensioners was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. 8th Pay Commission on Hold? Central Govt Employees May Get Salary Hike Based on Performance, Says Report.

The hike will benefit over three lakh employees and pensioners in the state, officials said. A total of 10 proposals were passed by the cabinet, including administrative approval of Rs 99.56 crore for the multi-disciplinary education and research university (MERU) in the campus of Vinoba Bhave University (VBU), Hazaribag, under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA). 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely to Get 3% DA Hike, Announcement Expected in March.

“We are ready to move ahead with a visionary mindset for Jharkhand's betterment,” Soren said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)