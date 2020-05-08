Dakshina Kannada District Collector Holds Meeting with Officials over COVID-19

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): Dakshina Kannada District Collector Sindhu B Roopesh on Friday held a meeting to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the current situation in the district.The meeting was attended by Member of Parliament and Karnakata BJP unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister-in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary, MLA Vedavas Kamath and District Medical Officer Dr Ramachandra Bauri among others were present there.Top officials of the police department, labour department officials and other concerned persons were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

