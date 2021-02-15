American television host and comedian David Letterman recently got slammed on social media over a resurfaced interview with Lindsay Lohan in which he seemingly mocked her for going to rehab. According to Fox News, the interview in question was from a 2013 episode of The Late Show in which Lindsay was on hand to talk about her new movie and TV project, ahead of a very public stint in rehab. Recently, a Twitter user uploaded a video showing excerpts from the interview in which Letterman seems to go off-book and makes light of Lindsay's addiction, despite her clearly becoming uncomfortable. Netflix Postpones Inaugural LA Comedy Fest Featuring David Letterman, Kevin Hart Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Undeterred, the clip shows Letterman continuing to press the actor to talk about rehab and her wild lifestyle. Lindsay continued to try and playfully shut the line of questioning down by telling him they'd discussed this in the past.

The resurfaced clip prompted some extreme reactions from people on social media as his name began to trend on Twitter. Replies to the 2013 interview chastised Letterman for "the misogyny" and for perpetuating the "stigma of addiction and rehab." While some users continued to call Letterman "rude" and "unprofessional" for his personal questions, others praised Lindsay for her poise and maturity. Shah Rukh Khan’s Interview with David Letterman Has an IMDB Score Higher than Avengers: Endgame

One Twitter user wrote, "I think she was super strong and stood her ground in such an elegant way. Its one thing for people you know to criticize the moments that test your strength, and to have to do that in front of an audience and millions at home? So much respect for her." Another person wrote, "I wanna say David Letterman is allowed to make mistakes, but he's been on TV since forever. I wanna say this could be a norm in 2013, but it's painful to watch. Let's all just learn from it."

Check Out the Scene From David Letterman's 2013 Interview with Lindsay Lohan

This Lindsay Lohan interview on David Letterman in 2013 is horrifying to watch now. pic.twitter.com/lZxKVvbVB0 — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 (@treytylor) February 13, 2021

The Interview in Today's time Is Absolutely Unthinkable

It's hard to grasp how quickly society changes while you're living through it. But this interview seems unthinkable now. https://t.co/ujIGuje1TO — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 13, 2021

More Power to You Lohan!

David Letterman was a shit in that but Lindsay Lohan was bloody brilliant. She handled him really well. — Zoë Mason (@Holistic_Zoe) February 13, 2021

The Questions and the Tone was Probably the Problem

Kudos to @lindsaylohan for the way she handled him. — Angela Bishop (@AngelaBishop) February 14, 2021

On Point

So David Letterman ridiculed Lindsay Lohan to the point of tears even after she asked him to stop several times. Hard to watch, honestly. — Lou (@itsloubear) February 14, 2021

Cruel David Letterman

David Letterman was admittedly pretty cruel in that clip going around where he interviews Lindsay Lohan, but you'll be relieved to know that he has seen the error in his ways and now hosts a Netflix show where he uncritically worships celebrities. — Will Sloan (@WillSloanEsq) February 14, 2021

Fun Made on Lindsay Lohan's Abuse Issues

If you agree that David Letterman should be cancelled for making fun of Lindsay Lohan's substance abuse issues, it's hard to ignore the culpability of outlets like TMZ, Perez Hilton, US Weekly, Gawker, and so on. What they do isn't substantively different. — Mike Sturm (@APerfectSturm) February 14, 2021

As per Deadline, the outpouring of support for Lindsay during the interview came at the heels of a Craig Ferguson monologue that also recently went viral. In the interview, the former 'Late Late Show' host defended Britney Spears against harsh jokes and jabs about her personal life and struggles.

