Debt-ridden Farmer Commits Suicide in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Kalinjar area of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room, police said on Monday.

Awadhesh Pratap Dwivedi (45), a resident of Chandapur village, took the extreme step as he was upset after getting notice from a bank to pay off a loan of Rs 5.5 lakh, victim's nephew Arvind said.

Dwivedi's body was sent for postmortem on Sunday night, police said.

Nareni Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandita Srivastava said the matter was being probed by revenue officials.

