New Delhi, November 28: The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the United States Government for a five-year sustainment support package for the Indian Navy's MH-60R multi-role helicopters, valued at approximately Rs 7,995 crore. According to a release issued by the Defence Ministry, the agreements, concluded under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The ministry further stated that the sustainment package includes spares, support equipment, product support, training, technical assistance, repair and replenishment of components, and the establishment of intermediate-level repair and maintenance inspection facilities within India. "Sustainment Support is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support, repair & replenishment of components and setting up of 'Intermediate' level component repairs & Periodic Maintenance Inspection facilities in India," the release stated.

The ministry further stated that the in-country development of these capabilities would help reduce dependence on the US in the long term and align with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by promoting indigenous services and product development through Indian companies and MSMEs. The MH-60R Seahawk fleet--equipped for anti-submarine warfare and designed for all-weather operations--will see improved operational availability and maintainability under the new support framework. The MoD noted that the sustainment programme will strengthen the Navy's ability to operate the helicopters from dispersed bases as well as from frontline warships, ensuring optimal performance across primary and secondary missions.

The Indian Navy inducted the MH-60R Seahawk--the maritime version of the Black Hawk helicopter--into service back in March 2024 at INS Garuda in Kochi, marking a major milestone in the nation's defence modernisation efforts. The Seahawk fleet is being formed as INAS 334 squadron, and the helicopters are part of the 24-aircraft procurement signed with the US government under an FMS agreement in February 2020. The ministry also made the announcement of the Rs 7,995-crore pact in a post on X.

India Inks INR 7,995 Crore Pact With US for Support of Navy’s MH-60R Helicopters

Ministry of Defence has signed Letters of Offer & Acceptance with the US Government for five-year sustainment support of the @indiannavy’s MH-60R helicopters, valued at approx. Rs 7,995 crore. The FMS-route LOAs, inked in presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh,… pic.twitter.com/N5eHFHTK5E — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) November 28, 2025

