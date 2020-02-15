Delay on Delhi Metro's Red Line Due to Suicide Attempt by Passenger: Police

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Red Line were briefly delayed on Friday due to a suicide attempt by a woman, who jumped in front of a running train at the Pratap Nagar station, police said.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place at around 9.42 pm at platform no. 2 of the Pratap Nagar station, the police said.

According to the police, the 28-year-old woman jumped in front of a running train and although a portion of the first coach passed over her, she sustained only minor injuries.

The woman is under treatment and out of danger, the police said, adding that no suicide note was found from her.

"Delay in services between Tis Hazari and Inderlok due to a passenger on track at Pratap Nagar," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, the DMRC informed that normal services were restored.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)