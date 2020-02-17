Delay on Section of Blue Line Due to Passenger on Tracks at Anand Vihar Metro Station

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed on Monday due to a 'passenger on tracks' at a station, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida and Vaishali in Ghaziabad .

"Delay in services between Vaishali and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on tracks at Anand Vihar. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)