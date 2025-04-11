New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi airport CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar on Friday said the maintenance works of the runway RW 10/28 will be completed by September, well before the fog season.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28.

Also Read | Who Is Nainar Nagendran? All You Need To Know About New Tamil Nadu BJP President Succeeding K Annamalai.

The runway RW 10/28, where one side is not compliant for CAT III operations, was closed for operations this week in order to carry out the maintenance works. A CAT III facility allows aircraft operations in low visibility conditions.

Jaipuriar told PTI that the maintenance works will be completed by September.

Also Read | Nainar Nagendran Files Nomination for Tamil Nadu BJP President's Post To Replace K Annamalai.

DIAL is "working ahead of time" to ensure that on RW 10/28, the 10th side is also CAT III compliant so that during fog season, there is zero disruption till the visibility is 50 metres, he said at a briefing.

During fog season every year, Delhi airport, which handles around 1,300 flights movements daily, witnesses flight disruptions due to low visibility conditions.

In a post on X on April 9, DIAL said the airport is currently undergoing essential runway upgrades and was working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any potential impact on flight operations.

"Runway upgradation work is currently underway at Indira Gandhi International; Airport, Delhi, and is expected to continue until July. During this period, the flight schedules may get impacted, and we advise all customers to closely monitor their flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport," IndiGo said in a post on X on April 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)