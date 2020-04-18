Delhi CP Approves Rs 1 Lakh to Personnel Who Tests COVID-19 Positive While Discharging Duty

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner has approved a grant of Rs 1 lakh for any staff of Delhi Police who is tested positive for COVID-19 while discharging his/her duty."To minimise the dreadful socio-economic impact being posed by deadly COVID-19, CP Delhi has approved a grant of Rs 1 lakh, lump sump, from DPWS, for any officer/staff who is tested positive for COVID-19" read the order.The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the national capital reached 1,707 on Friday with 67 new cases.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 13,835 the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)