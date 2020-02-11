Delhi Elections: AAP-BJP Lead on 7 and 6 Seats Each, Counting Underway

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): With the counting underway for Delhi Assembly elections, the early trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP both leading on seven and six seats each, according to the official website of the Election Commission.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading in Janakpuri, Kalkaji, Ballimaran, Bawana, Chhattarpur and constituency seats.AAP candidates are leading from New Delhi Greater Kailash, Matia Mahal, Nangloi Jat, Kondli among other seats in the national capitalThe trends are available for eight seats as of now.The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.The Delhi Assembly Election results 2020 will be announced today to determine the fate of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.AAP, BJP, Congress, JDU are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)

