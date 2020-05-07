Delhi Govt Launches E-token for People to Purchase Liquor in Shops, Adhere to Social Distancing

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Delhi government has come up a unique idea to ensure social distancing at liquor shops and has launched an e-token system allowing people to book a time slot to buy alcohol without having to stand in long queues and spend hours. When liquor shops opened in the national capital on Monday after 40 days of lockdown, rush and long queues were witnessed and police had to resort to mild baton charge at some places. People thronged shops and flouted social distancing norms amid coronavirus threat. People can log in on https://www.qtoken.in/ and get a token to buy alcohol.Asked about the link not opening, an official said there is heavy rush and the site will be up soon. There will be two different queues at liquor shops- one for people with tokens and those who don't have it. A fixed number of tokens will be issued for every hour. At present, 160 liquor shops can open in Delhi as only stand-alone shops are allowed to open. (ANI)

