Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Appoints Nodal Officers to Bring Back Stranded People

New Delhi/Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi and Himachal Pradesh governments have appointed nodal officers to facilitate the movement of people stranded due to lockdown.This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. Earlier, the MHA had allowed the movement of migrants by road only.The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed 8 nodal officers while Delhi government has appointed 10 officers to coordinate with different states for movement of stranded persons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)