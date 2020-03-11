Delhi Minorities Commission Forms Fact-finding Panel on Communal Violence

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Delhi Minorities Commission has constituted a 10-member committee to probe the deadly communal violence in northeast district, a statement stated on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the committee, which held its first meeting on Monday, has been asked to submit its fact-finding report within four weeks.

People from several organisations and professions have been inducted into the panel.

"The committee has been asked to probe the causes of violence, persons responsible, lists of victims and assessment of quantum of damage to properties, role of police, administration and others, and related issues," the DMC said in the statement.

The committee has M R Shamshad, advocate-on-record, Supreme Court of India as its chairperson.

Its members are Gurmindar Singh Matharu (Member, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee), Tehmina Arora (advocate), Tanveer Kazi (human rights activist), Hasina Hashia (professor of Jamia Millia Islamia), Abu Bakar Sabbaq (advocate), Saleem Beg (human rights activist), Suhail Saifi (social activist), Devika Prasad and Aditi Datta.

The violence that erupted in northeast Delhi last month has claimed 53 lives and injured over 200 people.

