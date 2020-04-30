Delhi Police Receives over 800 Calls on Helpline

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Delhi Police received 859 calls in the last 24 hours mainly related to movement passes and lack of food and money, officials said on Thursday.

A total of 33,488 calls were received on its helpline 23469526 since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect on March 25, they said.

From 2 pm Wednesday to 2 pm Thursday, the police received 859 calls, of them 59 were related to outside Delhi and referred to respective state helpline numbers, the officials said.

About 630 calls were related to movement passes, while seven about lack of food and money.

The food delivery network established in all 15 districts with involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, RWAs and good samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police has led to provision of meals and food packets at more than 250 locations in the city.

