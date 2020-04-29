Delhi Police Receives over 900 Calls Since Tuesday for Help During Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has received over 900 calls since Tuesday on its 24x7 helpline number set up to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday.

So far 32,629 calls have been received on helpline number 011-23469526 since the lockdown was announced on March 24, they said.

Total 931 calls were received between Tuesday 2 pm and Wednesday 2 pm, the officials said.

Out of the 931 calls, 57 were from outside Delhi, which were later referred to respective state helpline numbers.

Thirteen calls were received related to no food/no money, which were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses.

According to the officials, 498 calls were related to movement passes and people were advised to apply for them on the Delhi Police's website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)