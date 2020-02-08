Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: BJP Lawmaker Gautam Gambhir Urges First-Time Voters to Participate in Festival of Democracy

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir |(Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 8: As polling began in the national capital today morning, former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir urged the first time voters to "participate in the biggest festival of democracy".

"Voting is not only our right. It's our power. I urge every Delhiite and especially the youth and first-time voters to go and use their right to vote and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. #DelhiElections2020," the East Delhi MP tweeted. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal Appeal to Voters to Turn Up and Vote in Large Numbers.

“Voting is not only our right. Its our power.” I urge every Delhiite and specially the youth and first time voters to go and use their right to vote and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. #DelhiElections2020 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 8, 2020

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election.

Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations.

2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100.To ensure peaceful and fair polling in all 70 constituencies, as many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel will also be deployed. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Voting Live News Updates.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD.

