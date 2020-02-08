Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal Appeal to Voters to Turn Up and Vote in Large Numbers

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 8: Polling for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security. The results for the elections will be announced on February 11. As polling began across all Assembly segments in the national capital today morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and several other leaders urged voters to come out and vote in large numbers. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The Prime Minister along with several other leaders took to Twitter to appeal to voters to come out and vote. "Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged women to vote in Delhi polls, saying like their home, the nation is also their responsibility. In a tweet in Hindi, he said they should also take along the men in their houses for voting. "Please go out and vote. Special appeal to all women - Just as you take up the responsibility of your homes, the responsibility towards the country and Delhi is also on your shoulders.

Here's the tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah requested voters to exercise their franchise on the polling day today. Shah said by giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water, the BJP is a government with far-sighted thinking and strong intentions. "I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and votebank politics", Shah said.

Here's the tweet by Amit Shah:

दिल्ली को स्वच्छ हवा, स्वच्छ पीने का पानी और हर गरीब को अपना घर देकर इसे विश्व की सबसे अच्छी राजधानी सिर्फ एक दूरदर्शी सोच व मजबूत इरादों वाली सरकार ही बना सकती है। मैं दिल्ली की जनता से अपील करता हूँ कि झूठ और वोटबैंक की राजनीति से दिल्ली को मुक्त करने के लिए मतदान अवश्य करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2020

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the top three contenders in the fray. Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress is also hoping for a revival in the polls this time.