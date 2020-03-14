Delhi Violence: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Demand Fair Probe

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The women of Shaheen Bagh demanded on Friday a fair probe in the communal violence in northeast Delhi and a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victims.

"There should be an inquiry about how the people came to Delhi from UP and during the violence," a group of women at the site said at a late-night press conference. "We want a fair probe into the violence in Jaffrabad, Shiv Vihar and Maujpur."

The communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 and continued till February 26, claimed at least 53 lives and left over 200 people injured, besides inflicting massive damage to properties and businesses.

The women said their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens, National Population Register and police action at the Jamia Millia Islamia completed its 90 days at Shaheen Bagh on Friday.

"On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha that no Muslim needs to be scared. We want to tell the home minister that not only Muslims, but other minorities are also scared," a protester said.

The Centre should also pass a resolution against the contentious citizenship law and NRC in Parliament, and revoke the amendments to the Act, a protester demanded.

As a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic, the women said the protesters were being provided with masks and hand sanitisers.

"The woman are regularly cleaning their hijabs. No need to be scared of coronavirus," the protesters added. PTI

