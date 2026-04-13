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New Delhi [India], April 13: BayOne, a US headquartered technology solutions and talent partner, has achieved two significant recognitions for its premier role in applying AI in the fields of talent and recruitment.

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The Elets AI Summit & Awards recognized BayOne in recognition of the firm's achievements and contributions in employing & utilizing the power of AI. The firm effectively powers recruitment, screening, and evaluation through their solution, Talent AI, the AI-First Recruitment Intelligence Platform.

LinkedIn Talent Solutions recognized BayOne as an AI Pioneer: Best Talent Acquisition Team (2025 Performance). The award recognizes the internal adoption and usage of AI within its talent acquisition processes. This award also identifies companies that use AI to overcome real-world hiring problems, go faster, and attain differentiability in a competitive marketplace. LinkedIn bases this recognition on the internal analytics of the platform, which includes the use of AI-driven features such as intelligent search, AI-enabled InMail, and hiring workflows.

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"This recognition reflects BayOne's continued focus on embedding AI at the core of how work gets done. We see the future of work as a strong partnership between humans and AI, one that amplifies human capability rather than replaces it." Said Amit Sharma, Director of Operations - India, BayOne Solutions. "At BayOne, AI enables us to move faster, think more strategically, and deliver stronger outcomes for our clients, while keeping people at the centre of innovation"

Organizations using Talent AI have reduced the time taken from 15-60 minutes per resume to less than 2 minutes. The platform now enables teams to source 50-70% of the required candidates sooner than ever. In addition, the product reduces mis-hires and attrition by 20-35% while achieving 80-95% accuracy at the candidate-to-role level.

Shwetabh Mittal, Senior Vice President and Head - Delivery and Governance (APAC), commented: "TalentAI was built with a simple belief that AI should make hiring smarter, fairer, and more transparent. Being recognized by Elets is a proud moment for the team and reinforces our commitment to building responsible, human-guided AI for the future of recruitment."

The platform significantly reduces manual resume review, eliminates dependence on multiple disconnected tools such as ATS, email, calendars, and assessments, and provides both recruiters and candidates with clear visibility into fit, alignment, and decision rationale.

Suva Sharma, Vice President - AI and Digital Services said: "Talent AI represents BayOne's vision of responsible and transparent AI. It has been built from the ground up to deliver measurable impact in recruitment. For our largely-female development team and everyone else at BayOne, the Elets AI Award affirms that building AI with integrity, precision, and candidate-centricity isn't just the right approach, it's the winning one, as we continue shaping the future of intelligent hiring. This recognition validates our approach of weaving AI deeply into every feature rather than retrofitting it onto legacy systems."

The Talent AI development team reflects BayOne's engineering culture, with approximately 80% women hired purely on merit, aligned with the company's #MakeTechPurple initiative launched in 2019 to expand opportunities for women in technology.

About BayOne

BayOne is a global enterprise technology and AI services company focused on building intelligent, scalable platforms for complex business challenges. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, and digital engineering, BayOne partners with enterprises to deliver secure, compliant, and outcome-driven solutions.

Website - https://bayone.com/

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