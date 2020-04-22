Delhi WCD Minister Issues Direction for Appointment of More Protection Officers

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday directed that more protection officers should be appointed under the Domestic Violence Act.

He held a meeting with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, along with other members of WCD to discuss the notice issued by the National Commission for Women (NCW) which reported a spike in domestic violence cases in Delhi.

He was informed that there has not been a spike in the number of domestic violence cases in the national capital during lockdown.

As per NCW, they received 123 complaints of domestic violence and said that they have observed a rise in such cases during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

Maliwal shared the data of calls with Gautam, saying that contrary to NCW data, there been a sharp decline in the number of domestic violence cases and distress calls on their 181 helpline number.

She said that DCW used to receive 1500-1800 calls per day on 181 helpline number but for issues pertaining to domestic violence, the number of calls have declined.

During the lockdown there was no increase in the number of calls rather there was a decline in the calls, especially those regarding issues of domestic violence, she said, adding that even the number of complaints in DCW's One Stop Centres have come to just 10 during the lockdown, she informed the minister.

As per the call record data of 181 helpline number regarding domestic violence complaints, the DCW received only 212 calls from March 30 till April 6 and 171 calls from April 14 till April 20.

The commission has also observed a decline in cases and complaints of molestation, sexual assault, stalking in the capital, she said.

Gautam directed the officials to publicise the 181 helpline number more in Delhi so that women in distress can reach out to the DCW for help.

He also directed that more protection officers should be appointed under the Domestic Violence Act and all vacancies need to be filled on an immediate basis.

Along with 181 helpline number, the DCW has also launched a special WhatsApp number +91- 9350181181 to register complaints regarding domestic violence.

The DCPCR recently launched a helpline number 011-41182977 for children who need any kind of mental health counselling during the lockdown.

