New Delhi, June 1: The minimum temperature of the national capital on Sunday was recorded at 27.2 degrees celsius, 0.3 notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, June 1: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent at 8:30 am. The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 198, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

