Mumbai, January 15: Maharashtra State Election Commissioner D T Waghmare on Thursday firmly rejected allegations of irregularities related to the indelible ink being used in the ongoing Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026, asserting that there was no wrongdoing in the polling process. Responding to concerns raised by opposition leaders over the ink used allegedly being erasable, Waghmare said there was deliberate creation of confusion. "This has come to our notice that there is some confusion being created about the ink which is being put on the voters' fingers. I want to say that the ink being used to mark the fingers of voters is indelible ink, and it is the same ink which is used by the Election Commission of India in various elections," the State Election Commissioner said.

Clarifying the difference in its application, Waghmare explained that the only variation was the use of the ink in marker form. "The only difference which is seen here is it is being used in the form of a marker. But I also want to say that this marker form of indelible ink has been in use since 2011," the election official added, dismissing allegations suggesting manipulation. He further stated that the ink dries quickly and that adequate safeguards are in place during this period. "This ink gets dried up within 12 to 15 seconds of being applied, and during this period, any voter remains in the polling booth itself, and even if someone tries to erase it, there are other checks and balances," he said. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Will Take Legal Action Against Voters Who Erase Ink To Commit Malpractice, Says State Election Commission.

Waghmare emphasised that representatives of candidates verify each voter before voting is allowed. "The representatives of the candidates identify each and every voter, and only then is he allowed to proceed for voting, and the presiding officer also ensures that no one is coming without proper verification or authorisation for casting his or her vote," he added. The clarification comes amid sharp criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who alleged missing names in voter lists, use of old EVMs and claimed that the ink could be wiped off, calling it a threat to democracy. Indelible Ink Controversy: Uddhav Thackeray Alleges Electoral Malpractice in Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2026, Claims 'Ink Can Be Easily Removed Allowing Multiple Voting' (Watch Video).

Polling for civic body elections began across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra this monring. According to the State Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 29.22 per cent till 1:30 pm after a sluggish start earlier in the day. The elections are crucial for major urban centres including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.

