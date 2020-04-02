Devendra Fadnavis Ropes in Party Corporators to Help Needy Amid Nationwide Lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that he spoke to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators of all Municipal Corporations via audio bridge and reviewed various work being undertaken in the state during the ongoing nationwide lockdown."Spoke to all @BJP4Maharashtra corporators of all Municipal Corporations via audio bridge and reviewed various works in Maharashtra during #CoronavirusOutbreak #lockdown. Before that all prominent leaders also reviewed #BJP4Seva works to help the needy," Fadanavis tweeted.In a series of tweets, Fadnavis highlighted the efforts made by his party in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak."Total #BJP4Seva reach so far: 587 Mandals, 550 community kitchens, 32,800 Karyakartas are active in various works, 13 lakh people getting food or food grains, around 1 lakh people getting vegetables & fruits. 3500 unit blood donations, 3000 corporators did sanitisation works in their areas, In the rural area, sanitisation done in 4000 villages, 3000 medical kits distributed to doctors and healthcare workers," Fadnavis tweeted.He also requested the state government to resolve difficulties faced by people in getting ration from ration shops"From many cities, people are complaining about the difficulties in getting ration from ration shops. It is my sincere request to GoM to look into this issue. Requirement of ventilators in district hospitals is one of the many issues discussed," he posted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)