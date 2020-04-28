DMK Seeks Nod to Cook, Distribute Food in Theni District

Theni (TN), Apr 28 (PTI) The district unit of the main opposition DMK on Tuesday said it has sought the permission of the authorities to cook and distribute food to the indigent people here.

The district unit, represented by the DMK MLA Kambam N Ramakrishnan, sought the permission of the District Collector Pallavi Baldev to cook and distribute food through vehicles in three locations in the district as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts, the party said here.

The authorities have said that they will take a decision in a couple of days, DMK said.

The distribution of assistance, including cooked food to the indigent people recently took a political turn in Tamil Nadu with the DMK accusing the AIADMK regime of "preventing" aid distribution.

Rebutting the allegation, Tamil Nadu government had asserted that it was for providing assistance albeit after taking necessary precautions to help prevent spread of the contagion and following the approval of appropriate authorities.

