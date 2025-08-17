New Delhi, August 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with the construction workers of the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) ahead of inaugurating both national highway projects worth a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore. The two projects have been developed under the Government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas. These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility. Dwarka Expressway, UER-II Opening: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Commuters Ahead of Inauguration of Highway Projects by PM Narendra Modi in Rohini Today.

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore. The section will also provide Multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot. This section comprises: 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21 and 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II. Delhi Highway Projects Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate UER-II and Dwarka Expressway Worth of INR 11,000 Crore on August 17.

PM Modi Interacts With Construction Workers of Dwarka Expressway

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) interacts with construction workers of Dwarka Expressway in Delhi. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/nA296E0hid — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2025

The 19 km long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around Rs. 5,580 Crores. It will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the National Capital Region.

