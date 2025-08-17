Will Dwarka Expressway and UER-II Cut Noida-Delhi IGI Airport Travel Time to 20 Minutes? Netizens Question Viral Claim, Here’s What Official Press Release Says

Delhi, August 17: Can Noida residents really reach Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in just 20 minutes once the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II open? Several media reports claimed so, with headlines declaring: "Delhi Airport to Noida in Just 20 Minutes!" The assertion quickly drew netizens' attention, fueling debate and raising doubts among commuters and urban planners alike.

Many netizens questioned the accuracy of the claim, pointing out geographical and logistical flaws. The account @NoidaUpdatesX called it "clickbait news," stressing that the opened section links West Delhi, Gurugram, Sonipat, Chandigarh, and Jaipur, not Noida. User @access2amit sought clarity on whether UER-II connects IGI Airport to Noida, while @PropertyDecoder explained that reaching the UER-II starting point from Noida itself takes 50–60 minutes. Others, including @BunnyPunia and @Arun_Thapar, emphasised that Noida lies in the opposite direction of UER-II, making the 20-minute claim unrealistic. Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 17, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

'Noida to IGI in 20 Minutes!', Claims Viral X Post

🚨 Noida to Delhi Airport in 20 minutes! Dwarka Expressway, UER-II Delhi stretch opens tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/t0exftCx5M — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) August 16, 2025

User Calls Viral Claim 'Clickbait News'

Clickbait news🚨🛑 by all major news channels and handles There is no connection with the opened section with Noida. The section is going to help west delhi, gurgaon, sonipat, chandigarh, jaipur — Noida_Updates (@NoidaUpdatesX) August 16, 2025

'Does UER-II Really Link IGI to Noida?', Questions User

UER-2 connects IGI Airport to NOIDA. @Grok is that correct? — Amit Shah (@access2amit) August 16, 2025

'Reaching UER-II From Noida Takes an Hour', User Clarifies

Wait, Noida to Delhi Airport in 20 minutes? No doubt, UER-2 will improve the connectivity in NCR, but to Rohtak, Sonipat, Kundli, Bahadurgarh and out areas of Delhi etc and definitely not to Noida because Noida is situated exactly opposite where UER-2 is even starting near NIT… https://t.co/RtrqI0QWqI pic.twitter.com/9wJhhvWyGA — Property Decoder (@PropertyDecoder) August 16, 2025

Netizen Calls Noida-IGI 20-Min Shortcut a 'Myth'

that 20 minutes is a myth — Indian Retail Investing (@IndianInve10186) August 16, 2025

Netizen Reacts, 'HOW? Fastest Route Still DND–NH-48, Not UER-II'

HOW???????? ❌Noida to T3 in 20 min ✅ Reality: UER-2 skirts west Delhi; Noida is east. To use it, from Noida you’d detour across Delhi —much longer than 20 min!! Fastest route stays: DND → Ring Rd/Ashram → Rao Tula Ram → NH-48 → T3 (~35–75 min depending on traffic). — Arun Thapar (@Arun_Thapar) August 11, 2025

'Noida Opposite Direction, Geography Check Needed', Says User

Dear Hindustan Times, Do you know the location of Noida, Delhi Airport and UER? Noida is in the opposite direction and one hr away from airport or UER or Dwarka Expressway. A bit of geography check would have helped before sending out this false tweet. The new UER-II cuts… — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) August 16, 2025

Meanwhile, an official press release clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Alipur–Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II on August 17. The statement confirmed that the project’s main goal is to decongest Delhi and improve NCR connectivity, particularly to Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, and West Delhi. While the expressways will ease travel between IGI Airport, Alipur, and adjoining regions, no mention was made of a direct time-cutting link to Noida. Is August 16 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 3rd Saturday Falling on 16th August 2025? All You Need To Know.

In conclusion, while the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II will significantly improve traffic flow in Delhi and NCR, the viral claim of reducing Noida–IGI Airport travel time to just 20 minutes is exaggerated and misleading.

Fact check

Claim : Noida to Delhi Airport in 20 minutes! Dwarka Expressway and UER-II stretch opening on August 17 will make it possible. Conclusion : The official release confirms the projects will decongest Delhi and improve NCR connectivity, but Noida–Airport travel in 20 minutes is exaggerated and misleading. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).