Will Dwarka Expressway and UER-II Cut Noida-Delhi IGI Airport Travel Time to 20 Minutes? Netizens Question Viral Claim, Here’s What Official Press Release Says

Delhi, August 17: Can Noida residents really reach Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in just 20 minutes once the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II open?  Several media reports claimed so, with headlines declaring: "Delhi Airport to Noida in Just 20 Minutes!" The assertion quickly drew netizens' attention, fueling debate and raising doubts among commuters and urban planners alike.

Many netizens questioned the accuracy of the claim, pointing out geographical and logistical flaws. The account @NoidaUpdatesX called it "clickbait news," stressing that the opened section links West Delhi, Gurugram, Sonipat, Chandigarh, and Jaipur, not Noida. User @access2amit sought clarity on whether UER-II connects IGI Airport to Noida, while @PropertyDecoder explained that reaching the UER-II starting point from Noida itself takes 50–60 minutes. Others, including @BunnyPunia and @Arun_Thapar, emphasised that Noida lies in the opposite direction of UER-II, making the 20-minute claim unrealistic. Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 17, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Meanwhile, an official press release clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Alipur–Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II on August 17. The statement confirmed that the project’s main goal is to decongest Delhi and improve NCR connectivity, particularly to Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, and West Delhi. While the expressways will ease travel between IGI Airport, Alipur, and adjoining regions, no mention was made of a direct time-cutting link to Noida. Is August 16 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 3rd Saturday Falling on 16th August 2025? All You Need To Know.

In conclusion, while the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II will significantly improve traffic flow in Delhi and NCR, the viral claim of reducing Noida–IGI Airport travel time to just 20 minutes is exaggerated and misleading.

