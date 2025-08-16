New Delhi, August 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major National Highway projects worth a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore on 17th August, 2025, at around 12:30 PM in Rohini, Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. The projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), have been developed under the Government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas. Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Shares 4-Minute Captivating Video of Celebrations at Red Fort, Says ‘A Memorable I-Day’ (Watch).

These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility. As per the statement, the 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore. The section will also provide Multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot. "This section comprises: Package I covers a 5.9 km stretch from the Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21, while Package II spans 4.2 km from the Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana border, offering direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II," the statement from PMO added. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Punyatithi 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Floral Tributes to Former Prime Minister on His Death Anniversary at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ (Watch Video).

The 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around Rs. 5,580 Crores. It will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will provide direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, enhance industrial connectivity, reduce city traffic, and expedite goods movement in the NCR.

