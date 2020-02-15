EAM Jaishankar Meets US Representative to UN Kelly Craft

Munich [Germany], Feb 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) met Kelly Craft, US representative to the United Nations and said working closely on global issues is an integral part of India-US strategic partnership."Delighted to receive Ambassador Kelly Craft @USAmbUN. Working closely on global issues is an integral part of our strategic partnership with the US," tweeted EAM.Craft too tweeted: "Meeting with External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar of #India. Looking forward to greater collaboration with India at the @UN." (ANI)

