Beijing, June 12: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Yingjiang County of southwest China's Yunnan Province at 6.00 pm. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.96 degrees north latitude and 97.89 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 16 km, the center said.

