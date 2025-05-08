New Delhi, May 8: Social media platform X on Thursday said it has blocked 8,000 accounts in India following executive orders from the government. X said it received executive orders from the Indian government requiring it to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees. Indian Government Orders X To Block Over 8,000 Accounts in India, Elon Musk’s Company Says ‘We Disagree With Demands but Will Withhold Specified Handles’.

"To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government's demands," X said in a post on its Global Government Affairs handle.

