England Rugby Men's Coach Eddie Jones Extends Contract Till 2023 WC

London [UK], Apr 2 (ANI): Eddie Jones on Thursday decided to extend his contract as the head coach of England Rugby men's team till the 2023 World Cup.Jones had joined England Rugby at the end of 2015 and has coached the men's national side on 54 occasions winning 42 matches, giving him a win ratio of 78%, the highest in the history of England coaches.Under Jones, England has won two Six Nations titles including a Grand Slam in 2016, a 3-0 away Test series win against Australia in the same year, an unbeaten run of 18 matches equalling New Zealand's record and were finalists at last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan."The extension is a great honour for me, but in the current environment, it is only right to acknowledge what a difficult time the world is facing. We are all looking forward to a time when we can get back to playing rugby and use the sport as a force for good in bringing people back together," Jones said in an official statement."I never thought coming here four years ago I would be doing a second four years but the circumstances are right. Obviously it is important for the team that we keep improving and my focus will be solely on that," he added.England had missed out on the Rugby World Cup last year as the side lost the finals against South Africa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)