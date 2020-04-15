England Women's Football Team Pledged Funds for COVID-19 Relief

London [UK], April 15 (ANI): The England women's football team will be making a donation to the Players Together fund to assist the National Health Services' (NHS) response to the coronavirus pandemic.Last week, Premier League players had launched the Players Together Fund, which primarily aims to help the NHS."The Senior England Women's football squad, otherwise known as the Lionesses, have been discussing the best way in which we could offer our support to the NHS and its frontline staff over the past few weeks," the England women's team said in an official statement."After discussions with a number of Premier League players, we are delighted to confirm that the whole of the Lionesses squad will make a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund, partnering with NHS Charities Together, in unison with the Premier League players in order to support the amazing NHS. Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives," it added.This initiative is partnered with the NHS Charities Together - an organisation for more than 150 registered charities to assist in raising and distributing funds for the fight against COVID-19 in the UK.The country has so far recorded 12,107 deaths as a result of the illness.The England women's team last played a match in March, when they went on to defeat Japan.However, the side also went on to face losses against the United States and Spain in the SheBelievesCup. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)