New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Filmmaker Priyadarshan's "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" was named the best film, while Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush were declared best actors at the 67th National Film Awards, announced here on Monday.

While Ranaut won the best actress award for her performances in "Manikarnika" and "Panga", Bajpayee was named best actor for Devashish Makhija's "Bhonsle". The actor shared the honour with Dhanush, who earned the honour for "Asuran".

Here is the complete list of winners of the 67th National Film Awards:

Feature Film Awards: Best Feature Film: 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham" (Malyalam) Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: "Maharshi" (Telugu) Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for "Bahattar Hoorain" (Hindi) Best Hindi Film: "Chhichhore" Best Actor (shared): Manoj Bajpayee for "Bhonsle" (Hindi), and Dhanush for "Asuran"(Tamil) Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi) and "Panga" (Hindi) Best Supporting Actor: Vijaya Sethupathi for "Super Deluxe" (Tamil) Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for "The Tashkent Files" (Hindi) Best Screenplay (Original): Kaushik Ganguly for "Jyeshthoputro" (Bengali) Best Screenplay (Adapted): Srijit Mukherji for "Gumnaami" (Bengali) Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri "The Tashkent Files" (Hindi) Best Music Direction: D Imman for "Viswasam" (Tamil) Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for "Jyeshthoputro" (Bengali) Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for "Arodum Parayuka Vayya", "Kolaambi" (Malayalam) Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for "Teri Mitti", "Kesari" (Hindi) Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra, for "Raan Petala", "Bardo" (Marathi) Best Choreography: Raju Sundaram for "Maharishi" (Telugu) Best Cinematography: Gireesh Gangadharan for "Jallikattu" (Malayalam) Best Editing: Navin Nooli for "Jersey" (Telugu) Special Jury Award: "Oththa Seruppu Size 7" (Tamil) Best Children's Film: "Kastoori" (Hindi) Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for "Kruppu Durai" (Tamil) Best Production Design: Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh for "Anandi Gopal" (Marathi) Best Costume Designer: Sujith Sudhakaran and V Sai for "Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham" (Malyalam) Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for "Helen" (Malayalam) Best Special Effects: Siddharth Priyadarshan for "Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham" (Malyalam) Best Action Direction: Vikram Mor for "Avane Srimannarayana" (Kannada) Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Debajit Gayan for "Iewduh" (Khasi) Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Resul Pookutty for "Oththa Seruppu Size 7" (Tamil) Best Audiography (Sound Designer) : Mandar Kamalapurkar for "Trijya" (Marathi) Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration : "Tajmahal" (Marathi) Best Film on Social Issues: "Anandi Gopal" (Marathi) Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for "Helen" (Malayalam) Best Film on Environment Conservation/ Preservation: "Water Burial" (Monpa) Best Bengali Film: "Gumnaami" Best Tamil Film: "Asuran" Best Telugu Film: "Jersey" Best Marathi Film: "Bardo" Best Malayalam Film: "Kala Nottam" Best Assamese Film: "Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender" Best Manipuri Film: "Eigi Kona" Best Kannada Film: "Akshi" Best Konkani Film: "Kaajro" Best Odia Film (shared): "Sala Budhar Badla" and "Kalira Atita" Best Punjabi Film: "Rab Da Radio 2" Best Haryanvi Film: "Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti" Best Chhattisgarhi Film: "Bhulan The Maze" Best Khasi Film: "Iewduh" Best Mishing Film: "Anu Ruwad" Best Paniya Film: "Kenjira" Best Tulu Film: "Pingara" Special Mention (Director): Sajin Babu for "Biryani" (Malayalam), Abhijeet Mohan Warang for "Picaso" (Marathi) Special Mention (Actor): Benjamin Daimary for "Jonaki Porua" (Assamese) Special Mention (Actress): Lata Kare for "Lata Bhagwan Kare" (Marathi)

Non-Feature Film Awards:

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi) Best Biographical Film: "Elephants Do Remember" Best Ethnographic Film: "Charan-Atva" Best Environment Film: "The Stork Saviours" Best Promotional film: "The Shower" Best Debut Non-Feature Film: "Khisa"

Best Explorative Film: "Wild Karnataka" Best Narration: "Wild Karnataka" (David Attenborough)

Audiography (musical): "Radha" On Location Sound Recordist: "Rahas"

Best Cinematography: "Sonsi"

Best Direction: "Knock Knock Knock" Best Film on Family Values: "Oruu Pathira" Best Short Fiction: "Custody" Special Jury Award: "Small Scale Values". Best Animation: "Radha" Best Investigative Film: "Jakkal" Best Education Film: "Apples and Oranges" Best Film on Social Issues: "Holy Rites" and "Ladli".

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim Best Book on Cinema: "A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema" Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyaya

