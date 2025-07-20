Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama 'Dhadak' completed seven years since its theatrical release.

The film, an official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film 'Sairat', featured Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, marking Kapoor's debut in Bollywood.

Also Read | Chandra Barot Dies: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don' Movie Director Chandra Barot Passes Away; Know About Filmmaker’s Interesting Journey Into Bollywood From Tanzania.

Commemorating the milestone, Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram and shared a video featuring clips of his character from the film, expressing his gratitude.

"7 years! Time truly does fly. Looking back with gratitude and love," he wrote in the post's caption.

Also Read | 'It's Not True': Hansika Motwani's Husband Sohael Khaturiya Denies Divorce Rumours Amid Buzz of Living Separately.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMUZ780RZEl/

Earlier, Dharma Movies also shared a special video with key moments from the film.

"It takes only an 'I love you too' to make your hearts go dhadak! Celebrating #7YearsOfDhadak," the production house wrote on its official social media handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMUPZg0I2Kn/

'Dhadak' was released on July 20, 2018, bringing the fresh pairing of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, who also made her Bollywood debut.

The film's story centres on Madhukar (Ishaan) and Parthavi (Janhvi), who fall in love but face rejection from their families due to their differing social statuses.

"As their love grew, so did their problems when their families reject their love. Torn between society and families, their fate becomes uncertain but their love stands strong," the official synopsis explained.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' was made under the banner of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

Seven years after its release, the makers are now ready to bring 'Dhadak 2.' With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, the sequel is directed by Shazia Iqbal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL9k3smsGcL/

A trailer for 'Dhadak 2' was recently unveiled, showing Siddhant and Triptii's love story entangled in caste discrimination. The trailer also explores the themes of identity, emotions, societal expectations, and power dynamics.

The film is set to release on August 1, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)