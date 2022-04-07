Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin has announced that the board is moving up the meeting date to quickly address the possible sanctions for actor Will Smith who slapped comedian Chris Rock on live TV during the Oscars ceremony last month.

According to Deadline, the scheduled April 18 meeting would now take place April 8 at 9 am PT, 10 days prior to the pre-decided date.

David Rubin wrote in a letter to the Board of Governors that the decision "is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion," according to the outlet.

"The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr Smith from membership," Rubin wrote in the letter obtained by Deadline.

"We were required to provide Mr Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting," the statement further noted.

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards. While accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor (leading role) in 'King Richard', Smith apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Rock.

However, after receiving backlash for his disorderly behaviour, Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock and Academy on his social media handle.

On March 29, there was a short virtual meeting between Smith, Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, that was initiated by Smith.

A few hours later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, claiming he "will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct."

Academy on their part stated that they "have received and accepted" Smith's immediate resignation from the organization.

As per Deadline, it remains unclear what sanctions are in the offing with Smith already having resigned. (ANI)

