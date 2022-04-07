Trust Kim Kardashian to put her best fashion foot forward, all time, every time. The reality TV star turned beauty mogul and an entrepreneur, Kim K is a name that's powerful in itself. While the Kardashians are known for their extravagant lifestyle and the way they take their fashion to a whole new level, it's Kim who should be credited for bringing them into the spotlight. While her sisters are equally ruling the social circle of Hollywood, Kim is a queen who's doing what she does best - being a diva or should we say, a fashionable diva? Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Sexy Curves In The Throwback Pics From Her Tropical Vacay!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account earlier to share pictures of her newest and hottest fashion avatar. It was an off-shoulder top paired with 'extra' ripped jeans that instantly had our attention. While ripped jeans are a thing of the past now, Kim certainly took our expectations a notch higher with her recent fashion shenanigans. We can't think of any other name who could justify this outfit as well as her. Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2021 Balenciaga Outfit Sparks Funny Memes and Jokes, Netizens Cannot Get Over Kim K’s Wacky Face Covered Look (View Photos and Video).

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim further accessorised her outfit with no jewellery. With pink lips, contoured cheeks, curled eyelashes and hair tied in a chic bun, she completed her look further.

While Kim K is busy posing for some hot pictures, her sister, Kourtney Kardashian got married to her beau, Travis Barker in Las Vegas. The couple shared some pictures on their social media and they will truly warm your hearts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).