Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): As the Oscars 2022 ceremony is scheduled for March 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday revealed its shortlists in 10 categories.

These categories include documentary, international features, documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, visual effects, and sound.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, fifteen international features advanced, out of the films from 92 countries that were eligible. 108 documentary features were eligible this year, and 15 advanced through the shortlist phase.

Here is the full list for the ten categories:

1. DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

'Ascension''Attica''Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry''Faya Dayi''The First Wave''Flee''In the Same Breath''Julia''President''Procession''The Rescue''Simple as Water''Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)''The Velvet Underground''Writing with Fire'

2. DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

'Aguilas''Audible''A Broken House''Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis''Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker''Day of Rage''The Facility''Lead Me Home''Lynching Postcards: 'Token of a Great Day''The Queen of Basketball''Sophie and the Baron''Takeover''Terror Contagion''Three Songs for Benazir''When We Were Bullies'

3. INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Austria, 'Great Freedom'Belgium, 'Playground'Bhutan, 'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom'Denmark, 'FleeFinland, 'Compartment No. 6'Germany, 'I'm Your Man'Iceland, 'Lamb'Iran, 'A Hero'Italy, 'The Hand of God'Japan, 'Drive My Car'Kosovo, 'Hive'Mexico, 'Prayers for the Stolen'Norway, 'The Worst Person in the World'Panama, 'Plaza Catedral'Spain, 'The Good Boss'

4. MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

'Coming 2 America''Cruella''Cyrano''Dune''The Eyes of Tammy Faye''House of Gucci''Nightmare Alley''No Time to Die''The Suicide Squad''West Side Story'

5. MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

'Being the Ricardos''Candyman''Don't Look Up''Dune''Encanto''The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun''The Green Knight''The Harder They Fall''King Richard''The Last Duel''No Time to Die''Parallel Mothers''The Power of the Dog''Spencer''The Tragedy of Macbeth'

6. MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

'So May We Start?' from 'Annette''Down To Joy' from 'Belfast''Right Where I Belong' from 'Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road''Automatic Woman' from 'Bruised''Dream Girl' from 'Cinderella''Beyond The Shore' from 'CODA''The Anonymous Ones' from 'Dear Evan Hansen''Just Look Up' from 'Don't Look Up''Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto''Somehow You Do' from 'Four Good Days''Guns Go Bang' from 'The Harder They Fall''Be Alive' from 'King Richard''No Time To Die' from 'No Time to Die''Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)' from 'Respect''Your Song Saved My Life' from 'Sing 2'

7. ANIMATED SHORT FILM

'Affairs of the Art''Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman's Apprentice''Bad Seeds''Bestia''Boxballet''Flowing Home''Mum Is Pouring Rain''The Musician''Namoo''Only a Child''Robin Robin''Souvenir Souvenir''Step into the River''Us Again''The Windshield Wiper'

8. LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

'Ala Kachuu - Take and Run''Censor of Dreams''The Criminals''Distances''The Dress''Frimas''Les Grandes Claques''The Long Goodbye''On My Mind''Please Hold''Stenofonen''Tala'vision''Under the Heavens''When the Sun Sets''You're Dead Helen'

9. SOUND

'Belfast''Dune''Last Night in Soho''The Matrix Resurrections''No Time to Die''The Power of the Dog''A Quiet Place Part II''Spider-Man: No Way Home''tick, tick...BOOM!''West Side Story'

10. VISUAL EFFECTS

'Black Widow''Dune''Eternals''Free Guy''Ghostbusters: Afterlife''Godzilla vs. Kong''The Matrix Resurrections''No Time to Die''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings''Spider-Man: No Way Home'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, nominations voting will run from January 27 to February 1, and nominations will be announced on February 8. The 94th Oscars are slated to be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre. (ANI)

