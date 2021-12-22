Bigg Boss 15' contestant Rashami Desai got upset and broke a glass during her argument with Rakhi Sawant in the Ticket To Finale task. The latest promo shows a huge fight between Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai. In the Ticket To finale task, Rakhi is the 'sanchalak' but Rashami feels that she is being biased in the game and not giving a fair decision. Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Loses Her Calm, Pushes Rakhi Sawant During Ticket to Finale Task (Watch Video).

She shouted at Rakhi and said: "You are absolutely wrong, you aren't doing good and I will make sure I will annul this task."

Meanwhile, a major fight also broke between Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. In fact, Nishant get so agitated with Pratik that he told him: "Please till the time I am in this show, don't talk to me."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).