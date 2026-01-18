Washington DC [US], January 18 (ANI): Actors Steve Coogan and Caleb Jonter Edwards have joined the cast of the upcoming series of 'The White Lotus' Season 4, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the two new additions join previously announced cast members Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka. Others confirmed castings have not been revealed.

The upcoming instalment of 'The White Lotus' will take place in France, including Paris and multiple locations along the French Riviera.

Mike White is set to write and direct the series, with David Bernad and Mark Kamine executive producing.

The role will mark one of Edwards' first onscreen credits. Prior to this, his only credited television role was an episode of the Australian crime drama 'Black Snow.'

As for the new addition, Coogan is a highly-accomplished comedian and actor. He is known for multiple projects in which he has played the character of Alan Partridge, most recently in 2025's 'How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)' for BBC One.

In film, Coogan is known for parts in features such as the 'Night at the Museum' franchise, the 'Despicable Me' films, 'Philomena,' and 'Tropic Thunder.'

In addition to starring in 'Philomena,' he also co-wrote it and shared in its Academy Award nominations for best adapted screenplay and best picture.

He, along with Rob Brydon have also aired multiple entries in their successful 'The Trip' series, with the fifth entry, 'The Trip to the Northern Lights', being announced in summer 2025. (ANI)

