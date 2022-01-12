Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee on Wednesday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing home isolation.

Also Read | The Patient: Star Wars Alum Domhnall Gleeson to Star in FX Comedy Series Alongside Steve Carell.

Sources in the health department stated that several actors and technicians here have contracted the disease.

Also Read | Dharmendra Deol Receives the COVID-19 Booster Shot, Requests Everyone to Take It (Watch Video).

Chatterjee had complained of uneasiness, following which his samples were examined and the disease detected, they added.

Taking to Twitter, the 59-year-old actor said, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with my doctor, I'm currently in home isolation and hoping for a speedy recovery."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)