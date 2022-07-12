Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): 'The Alienist' star Q'orianka Kilcher has landed herself into legal trouble in Los Angeles County.

KTLA reports the actress is being charged with workers' compensation fraud, as per Deadline.

Kilcher apparently worked on the Paramount+ Yellowstone television show, while collecting temporary disability insurance benefits. According to the actress, she injured her neck and shoulder while filming 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' and told doctors she was too injured to work. She also explained that she was offered other roles but had to turn them down due to her circumstances.

"As such, Ms Kilcher will vigorously defend herself and asks that she be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse," said the attorney, Michael Becker.

KTLA writes, "Kilcher, who lives in North Hollywood, went to see a doctor a few times that year, but stopped treatment and did not respond to the insurance company that was handling her claim on behalf of her employer. According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show," officials said.

The actress has overall received USD 96,838 in benefits. Her court date is scheduled for August 7, 2022.

"Third party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers," Becker said in the statement. (ANI)

