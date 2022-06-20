Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Actor Vedhika on Monday said she has contracted COVID-19 and was experiencing "high fever" since past two days.

The actor, who works predominantly in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu films, shared her diagnosis in a note on Twitter.

"Unfortunately I am down with Covid for the first time. Not all people face mild symptoms. I have had high fever which has been coming n going for a couple days now. Please don't underestimate the symptoms, not worth being sick with terrible body aches and high fever. (Over 103 F). Also, pls don't believe that if you have contracted it once then you will not get reinfected again (sic)," Vedhika wrote.

Known for films such as "Paradeshi", "Shivalinga", and "Kanchana 3", the actor also urged people to sincerely follow COVID-19 precautionary measures.

"I know ppl who have got reinfected within a month to couple months. So, pls don't delude yourself. It is better to be safe than sorry. MASK up even if you are meeting one person or 100 people for you and for your loved ones' sake (sic)," she added.

Vedhika assured fans that she was on the road to recovery.

"I am better today. I will be fine soon. Much love. Stay safe."

India on Monday logged 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,33,09,473, while the daily positivity rate went past 4 per cent after 130 days, according to Union health ministry data.

