Entertainment News | Actor Vishal Reddy Cycles to Polling Booth in Chennai

By Toshi Mandola

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 (ANI): Actor Vishal Reddy arrived at a polling station in Chennai on a bicycle to cast his vote.

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Reddy, who voted in the afternoon, had urged people to vote in large numbers.

Vishal also noted that politics is not like films or business, but a form of "social service."

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He said people should enter politics only when there is a genuine calling to serve society.

"Coming into politics is something called calling. It's not a field like movies and any other businesses. It is not like a movie or business. Politics is not a business. It is social service."

Reddy said he hopes politicians do their duty properly, while actors continue doing their work in cinema.

The actor also praised the turnout and said it was encouraging to see both elderly people and youngsters coming out to vote. He hoped the final percentage would touch levels seen in Assam and Kerala.

"It is amazing to see that elderly people coming out and youngster coming out. Nice to see the percentage is going up and up so.... It will be amazing result will be announced on May 4."

Polling for the Tamil Nadu and first phase of West Bengal assembly polls concluded at 6 pm on Thursday.

West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent on 152 seats that went to the polls in the first phase, according to Election Commission data.

In Tamil Nadu, the turnout was over 84 per cent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)