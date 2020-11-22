Los Angeles, Nov 22 (PTI) Filmmaker Adam McKay has expanded the cast of his upcoming satirical feature "Don't Look Up" with the addition of actors Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey and Ron Perlman.

The Netflix comedy has already lined up the likes of Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, singer Ariana Grande, and rapper Kid Cudi as part of the ensemble.

Lawrence and DiCaprio are expected to star as two astronomers, who, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace.

McKay, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as "Vice" and "The Big Short", has penned the script of the new project.

He will also produce it through his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.

The film is slated to start shooting in Boston next week.

