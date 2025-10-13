Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): One of the most loved Marathi television serials, 'Damini', is all set to make a comeback after three decades with its sequel, 'Damini 2.0', on Doordarshan Sahyadri.

Damini, produced by the late Shri Gautam Adhikari and Shri Markand Adhikari under the banner of Sri Adhikari Brothers, holds a special place in Marathi television history as the first daily soap opera.

The original show, directed by Kaanchan Adhikari, ran for more than nine years and completed over 1,500 episodes. It went on to earn cult status for its strong storytelling and powerful social themes.

The upcoming sequel, Damini 2.0, will once again be written and directed by Kaanchan Adhikari. This time, the story will take a modern turn while keeping the original spirit alive, portraying the new generation's fight against injustice, with the lead character following in her grandmother's footsteps as a journalist.

Sharing his thoughts on the revival, media baron Markand Adhikari said he was delighted to see the iconic show return to television screens.

"I am very happy that Doordarshan Kendra, Mumbai, has decided to carry forward the legacy of Damini by producing Damini 2.0, and Kaanchan is writing and directing the same," he said, as per a release.

Speaking about the family's long-standing connection with Indian audiences, he added, "Sri Adhikari Brothers has, over the past four decades, produced noteworthy content for Indian audiences and enjoys household-name status, thanks to our viewers. Our next generation, Ravi and Kailash, are committed to carrying forward the legacy by producing content that resonates with today's audiences. I wish Damini 2.0 the same success and popularity that Damini has achieved."

The serial will air on Doordarshan Sahyadri starting Monday, October 13.

The original 'Damini' first aired in the 1990s and became a household name for its feminist themes and strong characters. (ANI)

