Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Om Raut, who is all set to come up with his film 'Adipurush', recently met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Taking to Instagram, Raut dropped a picture from his meeting with Yogi Adityanath.

In the image, he is seen presenting the CM with a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Raj Mata Jijau as a token of appreciation.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq5CH-QpffW/?hl=en

Prior to his meeting with the CM, Raut met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpCGzjzp4Ec/?hl=en

Speaking of 'Adipurush', it is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

The teaser of 'Adipurush' was released on October 2, 2022, on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media.

The film is made with a massive budget of Rs 500 crore and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the teaser, which was trolled on the internet for its VFX.

The film is set to be out in theatres on June 16. (ANI)

