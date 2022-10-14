Mumbai (Maharashtra)[ India], October 14 (ANI): Aditya Seal will be seen in a fun film titled 'Rocket Gang'.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

Helmed by Bosco Leslie Martis and composed of a stellar cast of children of all ages, the trailer takes you through a scary journey with ups and downs. With high octane dance performances, and music that is sure to make you dance, the film is a visual treat for children and adults of all ages.

Excited about the film, Aditya said, "I am extremely excited about Rocket Gang. It's a fun film that I am sure all kids and even their parents will enjoy. It's a proper family entertainer. The best part was shooting with such a young and vibrant cast helmed by Bosco. This is my first time experimenting in the horror spooky and comic genre, so I am looking forward to what the audiences think of this one!"

Bosco also opened up about 'Rocket Gang', which is produced by Zee Studios.

"We are so happy to finally unveil the trailer since what you saw on screen is a result of hard work and dedication and I am sure it is going to be something worth the wait for the audience, especially the kids. Today, 'Rocket Gang' is my biggest dream coming true and I'm so excited and looking forward to present it to the whole world," he shared.

Shariq Patel, CBO - Zee Studios says, "With Rocket Gang we wanted to target an audience that has been underserved by Hindi Cinema. Before launching the trailer to all audiences the trailer was shown to 10,000+ children in multiple schools around the country. Rocket Gang is a perfect treat for children this Children's Day"

'Rocket Gang' is a dance horror-comedy drama, which will hit the theatres on November 11. The film also stars Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Mokshda Jailkhani, Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia and Siddhant Sharma. (ANI)

